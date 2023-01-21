To celebrate the launch of The Last of Us in HBO Max At the moment a campaign is running in Plaza de Callao in Spain where it is possible to appreciate the cordyceps invading everything in its path as if it really were real.

Some of the photos below come from the Paranormal Trauma Facebook page that shared them in the first place. As you can see, the poster of The Last of Us is seen as well as the cordyceps on top of the cars and the environment, replicating not only what we see in the game, but also in the series.

If someone didn’t know what was happening, they might well think that something really bad is invading the streets of Spain. However, according to the source, this exhibition will be available until Tuesday, January 24, so if you are in Europe and precisely in the aforementioned square, do not miss the opportunity to visit it.

An additional detail that we should not lose sight of is that the entire setting is localized to Spanish.so you’ll think that maybe the group of Fireflies might be nearby.

Images of paranormal trauma on Facebook

On the other hand, this kind of activations do not stay in a single point, they usually move to other cities or countries, it is only a matter of the respective licensees getting their act together to carry out said activity. For example, in Mexico City it was possible to appreciate the creatures of Horizon Forbidden West when it came out.

What time does the second episode of The Last of Us come out?

The hype is all that it gives with The Last of Us and at once we tell you that the second episode of the series will premiere on Sunday, January 22 at 8 pm Central Time and you can see it through the signal of HBO and the HBO Max service. Remember that the service can present problems, so you must be patient.

On the other hand, we remind you that this HBO Max series will have 9 chapters and a second season has not yet been confirmed, we do not even know for sure if the series will cover the entire video game, half or a quarter.

