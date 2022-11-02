We talked about it yesterday, but it was just a rumor, now we have confirmation: The Last of Us will arrive in Italy on January 16, 2023 exclusively on Sky and streaming only on NOW. The broadcast will be absolutely simultaneous with America.

Based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for PlayStation® platforms, The Last Of Us will be available in all territories where Sky is present, including the UK and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The story of The Last Of Us takes place twenty years after the destruction of modern civilization. Joel, a shrewd survivor, is tasked with getting 14-year-old Ellie out of a closely guarded quarantine area. A seemingly easy task that soon turns into a brutal and heartbreaking journey, as the two find themselves having to cross the United States together and depend on each other to survive.

In the cast Pedro Pascal as Joel and British rising star Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Gabriel Luna is Tommy, Anna Torv plays Tess, and British actress Nico Parker is Sarah. Murray Bartlett plays Frank, Nick Offerman plays Bill, Storm Reid plays Riley, and Merle Dandridge plays Marlene. The cast also includes Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence. And with Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker.

The series is written by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (The Last Of Us video game) who are also executive producers. The Last Of Us is a Sony Pictures Television co-production with Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam serving as executive producers. The series is produced by PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.