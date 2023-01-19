Bruce Straley Y Neil Druckman were the directors and creators of the acclaimed video game The Last of Us. However, in the credits of the series of HBO Max only Druckmann is mentioned as its creator, which created an upset situation.

His absence made the co-creator of The Last of Us think about creating an association that protects the work of the creators. ‘Someone who was a part of creating that world and those characters isn’t getting credit or a dime for the work they put into it. Maybe we need a union in the video game industry to protect the creators‘.

These statements were made in an interview with the LA Times about what led this game to success. The publication contacted HBO and Sony for a response as to why it was not given credit. However, no one wanted to answer.

Despite the annoyance, Bruce Straley said he believes that the naughty dog ​​video game it’s still a relevant story ten years later. Especially now that the world is going through a pandemic that has changed the way of life of many people.

What else has Bruce Straley done after The Last of Us?

Before working on Joel and Ellie’s Journey, Bruce Straley was one of the directors of Uncharted 2. Soon after, he began working with Neil Druckmann to create The Last of Us and its downloadable content known as left behind.

Source: Naughty Dog

Subsequently Straley and Druckmann took control of the fourth installment of Uncharted, which would mark their last collaboration.. Straley left Naughty Dog in 2017 and is currently forming his own studio called Wildflower Interactive. Do you think Bruce Straley is right and deserves to appear in the series credits even though he’s long gone?

