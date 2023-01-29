A curious scene from “The last of us” went viral on networks due to the presence of a particular character. However, he was never meant to turn out that way.

“The last of us” is about to release its third chapter on HBO Max. The series has been capturing the attention of video game fans and viewers in general, for which thousands are attentive to every detail of the episodes, although many may have missed a slight scene that exposes a production error. What is it about? In the following lines we tell you.

“The last of us” 1×03 LIVE and ONLINE will premiere on HBO Max. Photo: Composition LR/HBO Max

What was the mistake of “The last of us”, chapter 2?

During one of the scenes in chapter 2 of “The last of us”, we see a frog jumping on a piano, while its hind legs press some keys. Believe it or not, this portion of the sequence went viral on networks and fans even nicknamed the little animal ‘Piano frog’ after becoming fond of it. However, he was about to not appear in the series.

The show’s director, Neil Druckmann, took it upon himself to reveal that the frog was actually part of an unexpected bug.

“The Pianist Frog would be nothing… if the Pianist Bird did his job!” The bird was supposed to eat the frog in the transition, but “it never did!!! I guess everything happens for a reason,” the filmmaker wrote on Twitter along with a behind-the-scenes image.

Director of “The last of us” reveals a mistake made in chapter 2 of the series. Photo: Twitter capture

Where, when and at what time does chapter 3 of “The last of us” come out?

Chapter 3 of “The last of us” will premiere this Sunday, January 29 on HBO Max. If you live in Peru, you will be able to see it available on the platform from 9:00 p.m. Below, we leave you more hours, depending on your country.