The most recent episode of The Last of Us broke another viewership record for the series on its debut.

As reported by Variety7.5 million viewers in the US tuned in for the series’ fourth episode on Sunday – that is an increase of 17 percent from the previous week, where 6.4 million viewers settled down with episode three.

The Last of Us has consistently seen its same-day audience numbers grow every week since it made its debut in January. In fact, episode four’s numbers are up 60 percent from episode one’s same-day numbers, for which 4.7 million of us tuned in to the premiere.

HBO has previously said Sunday night viewership for one of its shows typically represents between 20-40 percent of an episode’s gross audience. This means these latest figures will likely grow substantially, as we have seen happen with previous episodes from the series.

In case you missed it, the next episode of The Last of Us will air early this week to avoid clashing with the Super Bowl. It will be available on HBO in the US on Friday, 10th February at 9pm EST, while those in the UK will be able to watch the next installation of Joel and Ellie’s journey at 2am on Saturday morning.