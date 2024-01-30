













'It's exciting for me. I'm happy to have a whole new group of people joining us and being part of the family. It will be very fun.'Bella Ramsey indicated about the trio of actors who will join The Last of Us in the second season.

Prior to the start of filming, the actors who will play Dina, Jesse and Abby were officially announced. These are the actors, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino and Kaitlyn Dever, respectively. Regarding the latter, curiously, he already knew Bella Ramsey in real life, since they were both together at a ceremony waiting for their cars.

The second season of The Last of Us Its production begins during the month of February. Some shots of the filming will probably arrive over time to give us an idea of ​​what to expect. For now the series does not have a release date, but some calculations indicate that it could arrive in 2025.. Do you want to see it yet?

What can we expect from the second season of The Last of Us?

According to its producers, the second season will be just as faithful to the video game as the first. On this occasion we will see part of the events of The Last of Us Part II. However, Those in charge of the series believe that they will need at least a third season to do justice to all the material.

Source: Naughty Dog

Those who played the title will know that this decision makes sense. After all, the sequel is much longer and tells the story from the perspective of Abby and Ellie, with a lot of content in both. It would even be possible for the series to extend into a fourth season. They would like to?

