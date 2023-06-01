













The Last of Us: Bella Ramsey reveals that the second season will be even darker

season 2 of The Last of Us will have as a narrative thread a revenge which, however, will also suggest and expound on the dangers of “unconditional love”. The new part will have a lot of dark overtones, which those who played part 2 of the game will fully understand from now on.

The second season of The Last of Us he will introduce us to Abby and Dina. However, despite the fact that everyone is looking forward to the new installment scheduled for 2025, it is not known if there will be a conflict after the protests that the different productions are currently carrying out.

The second season of The Last of Us should start filming in 2023.

On the other hand, it seems that the great phenomenon that Pedro Pascal has caused after his great performance being considered a kind of father figure in the cyber world, Bella Ramsey is concerned.

The actress of The Last of Us he doesn’t know how the actor will take it, but he plans to ask him to make sure he’s comfortable with it.

“I don’t know if he still loves it; I have to ask him. It’s a global phenomenon as it should be, because it’s quite spectacular.”

However, previously The actor has already stated that he is not considered worthy of such acclaim by the public, Because it feels older for this spotlight.

The Last of Us remake

The remake of the popular game came to PS5 consoles on September 2, 2022.

Its price is around 1036 MXN, but it always varies by department store and season.

