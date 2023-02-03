After the announcement (discounted for the success that the series had) of the second season of The Last of Us, one of the leading voices tells us about what awaits her in the second season.

Let’s talk about Bella Ramsayan Ellie so criticized, even before the beginning of the series, for her appearance that does not conform to the original character, as much loved for her acting skills and for her identification with one of the most complex characters in the world of video games.

The star of the moment has released an interview where he declares that, noting the fact that he has not played the original title, but knowing its history, he will face difficulty the events that await him. Ramsay obviously refers to the events of The Last of Us Part 2the project at the heart of the second season.

Spoilers for the game The Last of Us Part 2 follow

The premature Joel’s disappearance (played by Pedro Pascal) will see Ellie lose her faithful companion and, in this new adventure, carry on a relationship with Dina, a survivor.

Bella Ramsay says she is sad that she can no longer collaborate on screen with The Mandalorian star, while is intimidated (but excited) to the idea of ​​having to play a more mature and even more complex Ellie.