Bella Ramseythe young actress who plays Ellie in the television series of The Last of Ushe said of don’t fear criticism from fans that they could attack her and the show because of the LGBT characters represented in it, including his own.

Although Bella has suffered from the toxicity of fans when they put the finger on her little resemblance to the video game Ellieapparently in this case the matter is different and the actress said she did not feel particularly anxious.

The reference is obviously to the relationship between Ellie and Dina which is represented in The Last of Us: Part II and which we will certainly find in the television adaptation. “I know people will think what they want to think, but they’re going to have to get used to it,” Bella Ramsey said in an interview with GQ Magazine.

“If someone doesn’t want to watch the show because of the stories involving gay people or because there’s a trans character, that’s their decision but they’ll miss out on the show. It’s certainly not something I need to worry about, I think it’s an attitude of defiance.”

However something similar has already happened with the much acclaimed third episode of the first season, bombarded with negative reviews by homophobic viewers. Will the same happen during the second season of The Last of Us?