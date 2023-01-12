On January 15, 2023, the series of The Last of Us via HBO Max, However, since the cast of the installment was announced, some fans reacted in an unkind way, pointing out that there was not enough correspondence between the actors and their beloved characters. One of the actresses most noted for this is Bella Ramsey who plays ellie.

The Last of Us It is one of the most popular video games, and now that we are before its delivery in series format, fans do not stop making criticisms -sometimes not very constructive- about what they expect. One of the most controversial is the reluctance to cast.

Bella Ramsey was chosen to star as Ellie in The Last of Us, However, his resemblance to the video game character is criticized in a brusque and even rude way. The actress already spoke about it in an interview with The New York Times, Here’s what he said:

“This is the first time I’ve ever gotten a negative reaction to anything.”

and emphasizing social media comments that tried to avoid, Bella Ramsey said the following:

“There were certainly times when I found it funny. Then 10 minutes of scrolling would pass, then I would put my phone down and realize: maybe it was a bad idea.”

Source: Google

Referring to the intensity of fan criticism.

“I’ve only recently accepted that I’m Ellie and I can do it and I’m a good actress, but this will last a few weeks and then I’ll think I’m terrible again. So is this”.

The community often express their inflexible views about things they love in an unsympathetic way, and for those who receive the feedback it is often difficult to deal with it. More in this technological age in which thousands of opinions are crammed in seconds on social networks.

Hopefully after fans see how Bella Ramsey plays the role of Ellie in The Last of Us they manage to better accept their performance, which in the end is the only option they have to consume the series.

We recommend: How to get free months of HBO Max to see The Last of Us and much more

About The Last of Us

It is a horror-adventure video game that is set in a post-apocalyptic United States. The few survivors will have a little hope when Ellie shows up. She is a girl who represents possibilities for a cure for the pandemic that brought the world to the state she is in. However, it will be a very dangerous odyssey, taking her small to the place where she is needed.

Nevertheless, Pedro Pascal will be in charge of the mission, he is an ideal character for the task due to his abilities.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.