Bella Ramsey can sing and play the guitar. Fans recently (re)discovered a YouTube channel the actress briefly ran a couple of years ago, to which she has uploaded 119 videos. Many of these, mostly related to her approach to the Christian faith, have not received much attention, but one cover of the song Oceans got over one million six hundred thousand views. The whole thing has attracted the attention of fans of The Last of Uswho are even more convinced that Ramsey is perfect for the role of Ellie in season 2.

The video in question is just below and dates back to two years ago. Ramsey plays guitar and sings. Regardless of the specific song, it proves that the actress already has the skill needed for that Ellie scene in Season 2 of The Last of Us.

THE comments are Ramsey video are various. Some of her comment on her finding her faith in a joking way, stating that it’s a good thing “especially when a fungus has infected the people around her.” Others simply state that the HBO team “must let her play and sing on the show.”

One highly rated comment states, “They picked the right girl for Ellie. She can already play guitar and sing. I’m waiting for season 2 and Ellie singing ‘Take On Me’.” In fact, we recall that in The Last of Us Part 2 the guitar and music are an important tool for the plot and on several occasions Ellie uses music to talk to other characters or even just with the player. You can see and hear ‘Take On Me’ by Ellie in the video below, but beware of potential spoilers if you haven’t played the game.

The question then is, will The Last of Us season 2 sideline Bella Ramsey? Druckmann has already answered.