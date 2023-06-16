2023 it’s not just the 10th anniversary year of The Last of Us, but it is also the year of its consecration outside the gaming media: this is certainly due to the huge success of the tv series The Last of Us HBO.

The franchise has reached an all-time high in terms of its popularity and by the parties of Universal Studios didn’t have it repeated twice: own A very interesting announcement was made today to about.

On the occasion of Halloween 2023at Universal Studios in Orlando and Hollywood, we will be able to visit a haunted house themed The Last of Us. The presentation trailer wanted to make one thing clear: clickers will be the protagonist.

A collaboration, the one between PlayStation Studios and Universal, certainly outside the box, but what it should only increase the success of a series that has already made history.

What better time, on the other hand, than now that Naughty Dog is betting on a chapter of The Last of Us online and, above all, on a new project around which expectations are already very high?

If you ever end up in those parts on Halloween, know that you can buy your tickets for Universal’s Halloween Horror Night from now at the official site.