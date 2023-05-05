













The Last of Us averaged 32 million viewers per episode

Warner Bros. announced in its quarter-end report the following:

“The Last of Us now averages nearly 32 million cross-platform viewers per episode in the United States. It is the most watched program in the history of HBO Max both in Europe and in the United States and Latin America.”

Each of the episodes of the series The Last of Us was a surprising success the numbers indicated that more audience than expected joined in each episode. However, its popularity means a lot to Warner, after its heavy losses following its merger with Discovery.

However, despite initial losses, partly thanks to The Last of UsWarner Bros. raked in $50 million on its streaming services. Which is in contrast to their 2022 losses of $227 million.

However, that is not all, besides that, gained 1.6 million subscribersand now has a total of 97.6 million.

Where can I watch The Last of Us series?

The nine chapters of the series are available via streaming on the HBO Max platform.

However, despite the great popularity of the adaptation of The Last of Us, there is no release window for its second season yet. Although the desire of the producers to focus on the space of five years of temporality, between the first video game and the second title, has already been expressed. We will probably see Ellie until 2025.

