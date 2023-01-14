The hype starts strong in this recently released season for serial addicts. The high expectations that a release can generate, especially on social networks, can lead to a rush or the opposite from a creative point of view, something we are used to. There are expected premieres that cannot avoid rumors and pre-critics before seeing the light, as is the case of ‘The Last of Us’, one of the series that has given the most talk without really existing, since it was announced the project. In a few days we will clear up any doubts about the quality of the adaptation to the audiovisual medium of the popular Naughty Dog video game, but it already enjoys an excellent score in some specialized pages that have had access to a first viewing for the press.

The cherished production, which will be available in the future on the unstable HBO Max offer, brings together several characteristics that point it out, right from the start box, as one of the great proposals of 2023. Not only part of a playable title praised ad nauseam, With the marketing campaign done, it is also part of the universe of the thousand and one post-apocalyptic stories about the living dead that feed our popular culture, a trend that does not seem to have an end in the field of entertainment. In addition, there is a lot of desire, it shows in the environment, that there is finally a decent real-image version of a commercial video game, that its jump to a new moving format convinces its potential audience, accustomed to big fiascos. To achieve this difficult task, the promoters of this adventure have known how to surround themselves, with a nose, with some elements that point to a correct journey. At the helm of the ship, a safe bet for many, is Craig Mazin, exalted by the success of ‘Chernobyl’, an excellent miniseries in his packaging, despite directing his message with a certain bias.

Mazin, skilled in his job, has had two luxury protagonists to commit the arduous task. The fame of ‘The Last of Us’ among gamers can be a handicap, but also a challenge. Thus, nothing better than calling a solvent actor who has the love of many viewers. Pedro Pascal is a sure value. Not only is he the face under the helmet of ‘The Mandalorian’, where his voice is enough to instill charisma into an already mythical character, we have also been able to see him in other series with pull, such as ‘Game of Thrones’, where he did not end very there, or ‘Narcos’, history of streaming television. At her side is Bella Ramsey, a wise choice, an emerging actress who captured the hearts of fans of the flesh and blood version of George RR Martin’s books playing Lyanna Mormont. The frown and undoubted character of her acclaimed role put her on the map and now she has the opportunity to take flight after an undoubted good takeoff.

Both artists are Joel and Ellie, absolute protagonists of the game released in 2013 for Playstation. Survivors of a devastating global pandemic, their emotional evolution is one of the keys to a title that joins the horror genre, exploiting its resources without falling for the obvious, taking maximum care of the smallest detail. Preserving the spirit of the starting raw material, whose narrative, mechanics, and design are commendable, is the primary objective of a careful production, according to the preview images, which can be seen next Monday, January 16. Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, and Elaine Miles round out the main cast.

‘The Last of Us’, the series, dubbed into Spanish by the same actors from the video game -another intelligent concession to fans-, has also featured Neil Druckmann, creator of the award-winning hit -with more than 45 million units sold worldwide the planet-, in the creative team, a detail that provides some guarantee to a bet that focuses on the journey of Joel and Ellie and the development of the relationship between them. On their way they come across human beings infected by a fungus present on the stage. Dodging and killing the threatening creatures is not the only thing they do in the original story, camouflaged as much as possible on the multiscreen – it recreates some essential scenes -, with slight artistic license. The existential touch of the tribulations of the leading duo, and how they are told, is what has most hooked their followers, regardless of the gameplay. As usual in the formula, the living are more dangerous than the zombies. Nine intense episodes await us to confirm that we are facing one of the great series of the year and perhaps one of the best adaptations of a video game in the history of cinema and series.