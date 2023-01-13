HBO extension is undoubtedly a streaming service not for everyone: despite having given us important productions, such as “The Sopranos”, there are not a few who are discouraged by a subscription of 15 euros (14.99 to be exact) per month.

With the arrival of The Last of Us seriescertainly one of the most awaited productions of 2023 and which has already made a lot of talk about itself due to the changes to the original titles and the choice of actors, HBO has decided to further raise the cost of your subscription.

The price change went into effect on January 12th and provides for an increase in the subscription without advertising (which, by the way, has never happened since the platform was born, i.e. since March 2020) by one euro. To use the HBO service, therefore, it will be necessary to spend 15.99 euros.

We remind you that the series will be officially available, in Italy, exclusively on Sky and streaming only on NOW from 16 January. In both cases the first episode will become available during the Italian night between 15 and 16 January.

If you are curious to know more about this highly anticipated adaptation, you can find the review of the first season directly on our website!