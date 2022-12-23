HBO Max has announced that a Official podcast for The Last of Us TV series made by HBO. The podcast will be hosted by Troy Baker, the English voice actor for Joel Miller in the original video games, and will feature series creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann as guests.

According to the official blog post, the podcast will deliver an in-depth analysis of the highly anticipated adaptation and a “scene-by-scene insight into each episode”. Craig Mazin, who believes the story of the game is the best ever told in a video game, will analyze the scenes together with Neil Druckmann, the writer and director of the critically acclaimed video game series.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t Baker and Druckmann’s first foray into the world of video podcasts. The duo also released a podcast series with co-writer Hally Gross and stars Ashley Johnson, Troy Baker and Laura Bailey in 2020. Although that series mostly focused on The Last of Us Part I and the sequel development process , the upcoming podcast will focus primarily on the cinematic choices behind the TV adaptation and the reasons that prompted the show’s creators to make certain decisions during development.

At the moment it is not known if the program will see the participation of the stars of the show, such as Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascall or Anna Torv. But it will offer an insight into the first season, consisting of 10 episodes. The exact date of the first episode of the podcast has not yet been confirmed.

HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us will be available on January 15, 2023 on the HBO Max app. In Italy it will be distributed via Sky.

We also recently discovered that one critic had their say after watching The Last of Us series – here’s their reaction.