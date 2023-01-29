Annie Werschingactress who also played Tess in The Last of Usis died at the age of 45 due to cancer, after a few years of illness which had however been kept secret from the public, at his will.

Wersching had a long career, despite the young age in which she disappeared: among the best known recent interpretations is that of the Queen of the Borg in the second season of Star Trek: Picardin addition to that of Renee Walker in 24, but there are several TV series in which she has appeared as a recurring character, among these we find Bosch and Timeless.

In the field of video games, she has taken part in various productions but the one for which she is most remembered is probably Tess in The Last of Us. Although there is no official information provided by the family or collaborators, based on an online fundraiser in support of the family we can know that the actress was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, but she had not disclosed it to the public.

“She loved her job and her friends, but Steve and the boys were absolutely everything to her,” reads the message left by the family. “There is a huge void in the soul of the family today”, wrote Stephen Full, her husband, “but she left us the tools to be able to fill it”.

Among other roles, Wersching has also starred in Charmed, Killer Instinct, Supernatural and Cold Case, to name a few. It is likely that the HBO TV series currently airing on a weekly basis, recently renewed for a second season, can remember the actress with a tribute in an upcoming episode.