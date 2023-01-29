Fans of the video game do not forget the tragic fate of Ellie in “The last of us: Part II”. Will the HBO Max series follow the same line?

When Neil Druckman and PlayStation released “The last of us” video game, it received applause and awards for its excellence in gameplay and story. But when the Naughty Dog studio released “The last of us Part II”the players were divided between those who loved the story and those who hated it, because the fate of joel and ellie it was beyond tragic. In such a way, with the confirmation of HBO for a second season of the series adapted by Craig Mazin —which continues to receive good reviews—, it is logical to think: Will this continuation follow the same line of the game or will it change the fate of its protagonists?

What happens to Ellie in “The last of us 2”?

SPOILERS. In “The last of us: Part II”, things take an unexpected turn from the first minutes, something that unleashes a plot full of deaths of various innocents and ends with a devastating fate for Ellie’s character.

We won’t go into great detail, but the first tragedy for Ellie is the Joel’s death before his eyes. Abby, the daughter of the doctor who seeks the cure in the first game—and who Joel kills—will cold-blooded murderer by hitting him on the head with a golf club.

Then, through some flashbacks, we learn that Joel told the truth to Ellie about what happened with the Fireflies: he could have died to find a cure, but he killed the doctors to save her life, taking that sacrifice against her will.

That last piece of information is key, because when Ellie finds out, she never talks to Joel again. That means they were never able to fully reconcile or share any more good times.

Ellie ends up with a tragic fate at the end of “The last of us: Part II”. Photo: Naughty Dog

And in their first confrontation (because they meet again later), Elli and Dina are easily bested by Abby.who ends up sparing their lives after leaving them beaten to a pulp.

Later we learn that Ellie and Dina (his girlfriend) have a baby. When she is comfortable and away from her revenge, Tommy gives her a key piece of information about the villain’s whereabouts and convinces her to look for her again, something that ends with Dina abandoning her.

And when Ellie finally finds Abby, they fight and ends up losing two fingers. Even so, the protagonist spares her life and lets her escape from her, realizing that her hatred and revenge will never give her peace.

Ellie is left with nothing of what she wants most at the end of “The last of us: Part II”. Photo: Naughty Dog

And it all ends with Ellie coming home, where she tries to play the song Joel taught her on the guitar. But she now she can’t fully touch her and in the midst of lonelinesshe only has the memory of the last time he spoke with Joel and they tried to make peace.

How far will the first season of “The last of us” go?

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman, creators of this adaptation, pointed out in an interview for Gizmodo that the first season of “The last of us” will only “cover the events of the first game”.

The second season of “The last of us” could cover the events of the second game. Photo: Composition LR/HBO Max See also The Last of Us already has Riley for his series

Regarding a possible nod to the second video game, Mazin pointed out that the idea is “to do more than one season”, since the story they have in mind at the moment would cover “more than one season of television”so it could go further than the story starring Ellie and Abby.