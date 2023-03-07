The eighth chapter of “The last of us“, titled “When we are in need”, came to the HBO Max streaming platform on March 5. Its plot has surprised fans because it took advantage of the dramatic aspects of the story and brought the relationship of the protagonists to a new level.

As we saw before, Joel and Ellie were attacked by a group of strangers. Pedro Pascal’s character was stabbed and was so seriously injured that they had to take refuge in a house for several days. Thus the roles were reversed and the minor became his protective guardian.

What happened in “The last of us” 1×08?

When Ellie came across two hunters, she thought she could trade half a deer for medicine to treat Joel’s infection. What she didn’t know was that they both belonged to a group of cannibalistic survivors and she ends up getting the attention of their leader, not imagining that they wanted revenge for Alec’s death.

The head of the gang tries to convince the little girl to join his society without success and decides to make her his next meal. In the last few minutes, the boss tried to take advantage of her before killing her, but she ends her life in a scene full of drama and tears. Thus they make it clear that people can be just as monstrous as zombies.

“The last of us” 1×08 borders on perfection

Bella Ramsey is Ellie in “The last of us.” Photo: HBO

On IMDb, the eighth episode of “The last of us”, “When we are in need”, has a rating of 9.6 out of 10. This is the highest score achieved by an episode of the show and has raised the bar for what comes with the season finale.

It only remains to wait to find out if the show will live up to expectations.