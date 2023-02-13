In the fifth episode of the first season of The Last of Usone of the best moments of the episode features a Clicker girl.

In the official podcast of The Last of Us, the co-creators of the series Craig Mazin And Neil Druckmann they told how the idea of ​​inserting this element in the episode was born.

The two, while writing the episode, did not feel satisfied with the horde of Clickers and the presence of the Bloater. They wanted something even more unsettlingso they came to hire a nine-year-old contortionist, Skye Cowton.

To make it all better, Mazin and Druckmann enlisted the help of the Naughty Dog artist who conceived the Clickers in the original video gamethat is to say Hyoung Nam. The latter had no problem creating a new design for the adaptation: a Clicker girl. With that done, Nam left it to the creators the unenviable task of finding the perfect actress for the role.

Numerous auditions were held afterwards, but according to Mazin “Skye Cowton was the most terrifying“. It was so creepy that they had no choice but to hire her: