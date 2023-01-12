There are only a couple of days left for the premiere of “The last of us” —the HBO Max series based on the popular video game created by Neil Druckman and Naughty Dog— and with its first reviews it has already conquered critics. The fiction starring Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsay (Ellie) introduces us to a post-apocalyptic world in which people have been infected and transformed into a kind of aggressive zombie. Craig Mazin, production showrunner, revealed that the infection was inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic and explained how this led to a result more terrifying than the game.

They are not zombies from “The walking dead”

“Neil and I are aware that there are many series about zombies,” explained Craig Mazin in an interview with Paola del Castillo for Extraordinerd. “Something we wanted to do was make the show feel very real and grounded ”.

Infected in the series “The last of us”. Photo: HBO Max

In the PlayStation video game, the infected are infected with the cordyceps parasite in two ways: bite and aspiration of spores. But for the series, Mazin changed this based on the actual spread of COVID-19.

In this way, Craig points out that the first thing he did when starting “The last of us” was to talk to a mycologist (a professor who studies fungi), “because we think it was important to be as scientific and realistic for an audience that has gone through or is still going through a pandemic” .

“We also wanted to get people to feel something for those who get sick. That they are sick people. They are not walking dead, there is nothing supernatural here . There is no magic. It’s a disease,” added the showrunner.

After all, for the also creator of “Chernobyl”, it was all about finding a harmony between horrifying realism and beauty. “That seems to me scarier What if it’s a monster?

“The last of us”, the series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay, premieres in January 2023. Photo: Composition/HBO Max

How many chapters will The Last of Us HBO have?

The first season of “The last of us” premieres on HBO Max on Sunday, January 15 and will have a total of 9 episodes that will have the following duration: