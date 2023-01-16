“The last of us” is one of the most acclaimed video games of recent years. It was only a matter of time for it to have a live action adaptation and its premiere on the HBO Max streaming service could not have left fans who were worried about the result more satisfied.

The emotional story of survival starring Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in a world devastated by zombies will have a total of 9 episodes. More than one wonders when and at what time the other chapters will be available on the platform.

What days do the episodes of “The last of us” come out?

“The last of us” 1×01: January 15, 2023

“The last of us” 1×02: January 22, 2023

“The last of us” 1×03: January 29, 2023

“The last of us” 1×04: February 5, 2023

“The last of us” 1×05: February 12, 2023

“The last of us” 1×06: February 19, 2023

“The last of us” 1×07: February 26, 2023

“The last of us” 1×08: March 5, 2023

“The last of us” 1×09: March 12, 2023.

What time do the episodes premiere?

HBO Max fell with the premiere of “The last of us”. Photo: Composition/HBO Max

In Peru it can be seen from 9:00 p.m. In case you watch it from another country, we share the schedule:

Mexico: 8.00 pm

Guatemala: 8:00 p.m.

Honduras: 8:00 p.m.

El Salvador: 8:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: 8:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: 9:00 p.m.

Panama: 9.00 pm

Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 10:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 10:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 10.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 10:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 p.m.

Chile: 11:00 p.m.

Argentina: 11:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 p.m.

Spain: 2.00 pm the following day.

“The last of us” focuses on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be the key to curing a deadly pandemic. The first is a survivor who is hired to escort the 14-year-old girl out of a quarantine zone.