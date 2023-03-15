The first season of the television series HBO extension inspired by The Last of Us has now come to an end and the conclusion has left everyone stunned with the presentation of a new key character, Annathe mother of Ellie. Here is our article about it.

Anyone who has seen the final scene of the series will know how much Anna is a character of indisputable importance for the plot and it seems that this is an awareness that even the screenwriter Neil Druckmann he has previously tried to ride. In a recent interview given to variety in fact, the creator of the now well-known franchise stated that the events in which Ellie’s mother is the protagonist had already been written for quite some time and that among his past programs there was a prequel spin-off video game focused on woman.

At the time the idea, among other things proposed to a different development team from the now usual Naughty Dog, did not go through but, thanks to the success of the series and in particular the appreciation received by the character, it seems that now Neil Druckmann is ready to propose it again. If this prequel were to see the light, it would be the first The Last of Us video game not touched by Naughty Dog and this thing can only arouse our curiosity.