Interviewed by Kind Funny, Neil Druckmann, the president of Naughty Dog and creative director of the studio, revealed that at one point the creation of a videogame prequel Of The Last of Us starring the Ellie’s mothercanceled despite having nearly passed pre-production.

It all started with the first season of The Last of Us TV series, of which the last episode has just aired. In one of the previous episodes a flashback was inserted with Anna, Ellie’s mother, giving birth. Speaking of the scene, Druckmann revealed that there is a longer version of the events told, which was to become a real video game.

The spin-off starring Anna would not be developed by Naughty Dog, the PlayStation Studios which has the series in hand, but by an external team. According to Druckmann, Naughty Dog talked a lot with the other studio, which is not named, but in the end it didn’t work out and the whole thing stalled.

Druckmann reiterated the existence of the canceled project in an interview with Variety, in which he basically said that there was a game planned for Ellie’s father and mother, which would have had as climax the birth of the baby.

Unfortunately Druckmann did not explain why the project failed, so it is difficult to speculate. The only certainty is that so far Naughty Dog has worked directly on everything related to intellectual property, also collaborating with the authors of the TV series. Now we just have to wait for The Last of Us online, the next title from the studio to hit the market.