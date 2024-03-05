There second season of The Last of Us is being filmed and details of the settings that will be recreated in the show are slowly emerging, starting from those of the TV series. Now, an unofficial account dedicated to The Last of Us has posted some photo which show what appears to be the Joel's house. Be careful, though, because in the tweet there are images taken from the game that you might consider spoilers.
As you can see below, one is shown snow-covered house in a residential neighborhood, with trees around it. Obviously it could be any house, but – without deliberately recreating the exact same building – it's the closest thing to Joel's house you can probably find.
However, we can assume that it is one of Jackson's homesthe city that serves as the starting point for the second season, always assuming that the plot evolves exactly as in The Last of Us Part 2.
The previous photo from the set of The Last of Us Season 2 and the future of the series
Last month, other photographs from the set of The Last of Us Season 2 emerged online, which showed the Greenplace Market, which is one of the first places to be explored within the video game. In this case it was difficult to be mistaken, since the writing was there.
Let's remember that The Last of Us Part 2 it will not be told completely in the second season of the TV series, but will require at least a third season to reach completion. Considering that at the moment there are still no further games in the saga confirmed, the producers will have to consider the timing of the arrival of a potential third game that will serve as the basis for future seasons or continue with original stories.
