There second season of The Last of Us is being filmed and details of the settings that will be recreated in the show are slowly emerging, starting from those of the TV series. Now, an unofficial account dedicated to The Last of Us has posted some photo which show what appears to be the Joel's house. Be careful, though, because in the tweet there are images taken from the game that you might consider spoilers .

As you can see below, one is shown snow-covered house in a residential neighborhood, with trees around it. Obviously it could be any house, but – without deliberately recreating the exact same building – it's the closest thing to Joel's house you can probably find.

However, we can assume that it is one of Jackson's homesthe city that serves as the starting point for the second season, always assuming that the plot evolves exactly as in The Last of Us Part 2.