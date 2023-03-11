The TV series The Last of Us license plate HBO extensionone episode from its conclusion, is receiving a incredible success. One of the most discussed and appreciated episodes is the thirdin which we see the relationship between Bill and Frank in a much more detailed way than seen in the original video game.

The whole story between the two characters takes place in the city ​​of Billand the latter was recently completely recreated in The Sims 4.

A fan of the show named Isambardy on YouTube he recreated both Bill’s house and the surrounding area, using a 64×64 lot in Henford-on-Bagley.

While Bill’s house is pretty much a perfect remakethe size of the rest of the city have been reduced to fit the limitations of the game, and locations such as the pit where Bill originally meets Frank they have not been entered.

Despite this, Isambardy has done a great job using the available space to give the entire city the same atmosphere as the original. What’s even more impressive is that the creator has even managed to recreate it as well the inside of Bill’s house complete with paintings, a piano and a cellar full of surveillance equipment.

You can admire the work done by Isambardy in the video at the head of the article, which shows all the details of the project.