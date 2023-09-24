













The fact is that actress Shannon Woodward shared a photo on her Instagram account where she appears next to her colleague Ronan Farrow, who in addition to being an actor is a reporter and writer.

In Your message she says ‘top secret video game’. It is after Farrow shared other photos on his own Instagram that are related to Woodward’s publication. Now what does this have to do with The Last of Us 3?

In this case the clue points to Shannon Woodward, since she is the one who voices Dina in The Last of Us 3, and also participated in the motion capture of the characters. Ronan Farrow, for his part, is another matter.

Farrow has no experience in the world of video games. But the suit he is wearing in the photos is precisely to record the movements he makes.

It is clear that Woodward and Farrow are working on a joint project and many believe it is The Last of Us 3.

Not only because of Shannon Woodward’s participation but also because Ronan Farrow follows Neil Druckmann. The fact that three emojis are being used is something ‘suspicious’.

It would not be unusual for Woodward to participate in The Last of Us 3and in Farrow’s case it would be his first participation in a video game.

But as you can see these are just guesses. At the moment there is nothing official although it is known that Naughty Dog is working on at least one new project.

Without a doubt, what many want to see is a new installment of The Last of Us and especially for PlayStation 5 in this generation of consoles.

