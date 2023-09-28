Naughty Dog may have started the sessions motion capture Of The Last of Us 3according to the post of one of the actresses who played The Last of Us 2. Naturally it is right to specify that this is not a real announcement and that for the official announcement we must wait for Sony or the studio itself to express themselves.
Shannon Woodward, the actress who played Dina in the second chapter, shared a photo of a very recent motion capture session on social media, claiming to be working on a “very secret video game”. The message was closed with three emojis, a number that was read as a direct reference to The Last of Us 3.
As you can see in the photo, Woodward is with actor and journalist Ronan Farrow.
The alternative theory
An alternative theory has it that the motion capture session is for the edition Director’s Cut of The Last of Us Part II. The reason? The equipment appears to belong to Cyan Worlds, a software house famous for remakes and remasters. Again, nothing is official, so take it all as mere speculation.
The Last of Us series will still have a future, considering the success of the second chapter and that of the HBO TV series, which has already been renewed for a second season. It remains to be seen which will be the next game to arrive on the market, whether the revised and corrected version of the second chapter, The Last of Us 3 or The Last of Us online, of which nothing more has been heard after the various hints also made by development team members.
#motion #capture #begun