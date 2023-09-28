Naughty Dog may have started the sessions motion capture Of The Last of Us 3according to the post of one of the actresses who played The Last of Us 2. Naturally it is right to specify that this is not a real announcement and that for the official announcement we must wait for Sony or the studio itself to express themselves.

Shannon Woodward, the actress who played Dina in the second chapter, shared a photo of a very recent motion capture session on social media, claiming to be working on a “very secret video game”. The message was closed with three emojis, a number that was read as a direct reference to The Last of Us 3.

As you can see in the photo, Woodward is with actor and journalist Ronan Farrow.