Neil Druckmann, co-president of Naughty Dog as well as director of The Last of Us 2, did not want to comment on the rumors about the development of The Last of Us 3 affirming the existence of other projects inside the studio. However, Druckmann has not revealed anything about them, so we are all still groping in the dark.

What’s cooking?

Druckmann he touched on the topic in an interview granted to Entertainment Weekly shortly after the announcement of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, in which however he did not deny the development of the game:

“The Last of Us is obviously a world that I love deeply and I know that is the same for the entire studio and for the fans, but at this moment I have no comments to make on the future of the series, as we are focused on The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.” Druckmann then confirmed the other projects in development.

There are several rumors regarding Naughty Dog and its future. We recently learned of the probable cancellation of The Last of Us multiplayer project, but there has also often been talk of the development of The Last of Us Part 3. Moreover, given the success of the two previous chapters and the HBO TV series, it would not have It really makes sense not to do it.

Among the mysterious projects there could also be one new intellectual property, which has been rumored several times in the past. Less likely for a new Uncharted, given that the series seems to have been entrusted to a third-party studio.