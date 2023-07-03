













The Last of Us 3: Filterers reveal alleged first details of the new sequel to Naughty Dog | EarthGamer







According to leakers DanielRPK and ViewerAnon, Naughty Dog is already in the early stages of The Last of Us 3. They even assured that they will start filming the motion capture scenes this year. Of course, a release date could be very distant.

They also shared details about their story. Supposedly we will be following a whole new group of survivors. These will live in a Victorian-style house near a quarantine area. However, tensions begin to appear between them when one is named the new leader.

We recommend you: Naughty Dog prepares single player, but The Last of Us multiplayer is delayed

As for returning characters, they mentioned that Ellie will be back in a major role. From the way you mentioned it, we may not take control of it now. They also made no reference to the return of Lev or Abby from The Last of Us 2. Would you like it to be so?

What happened to the multiplayer of the universe The Last of Us?

Surely the details of the third part made fans think about what happened to their multiplayer title. For now they still do not give more official details, but some rumors say that its development slowed down a bit. Maybe that’s why Naughty Dog got to work on another sequel.

According to the rumors, Bungie evaluated the work they carried out with the multiplayer of The Last of Us. Unfortunately they felt that what they saw was not funny enough to keep players hooked. Since we remember that the plan was to make this a game as a service that also further expanded the history of the universe.

Source: Naughty Dog

For a while Naughty Dog claimed that it was their most ambitious game to date. However, they have shown relatively little about him and the timing of the rumors sounds suspicious. Do you think multiplayer is really in trouble?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about video games and other topics.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)