The Last of Us 2 left many opinions divided among the community gamer, especially for the deaths shown and some specific points in its history.

The creators of this title mentioned at the time that for now they had not contemplated making a third of the story, although they did make progress.

Apparently, Neil Druckmann began to write the plot for a third set of The last of usAlthough we still do not know if it will be done.

Recently Druckmann participated in the podcast Script Apart, where he discussed the process of writing the script for the sequel to the 2013 game.

The interesting part came when they talked about The Last of Us 3, since he admitted that they have the plot ready, but do not know if it will be done.

‘I don’t know how much I want to reveal… (Halley Gross) and I wrote the outline for a story that we haven’t done – but I hope one day it can see the light – that explores a bit of what happens after the game. We’ll see’.

Neil Druckmann He assured that he has already had several talks with his colleagues about the possibility of making a new game, although he declared that it is not an issue that is taken lightly.

By already having two titles of The last of us, Naughty dog You must adhere to the structure established in them to create a trilogy, and since doing them is complex, you must define well the direction you want to take.

For now, Neil Druckmann and his team are still researching and discussing what the study’s next step will be, so it might take a while before they define it.

What do you think should happen to the saga? Does it deserve to have a third party?

We recommend you:

Fountain.



