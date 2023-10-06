













The Last of Us 2 would be about to receive its remastering









First of all, let’s not forget that Naughty Dog just went through a series of major layoffs and cancellations worrying things that we should not lose sight of. Second, the information about the remaster of The Last of Us 2 comes from one of the artists who has been working with the aforementioned developer for more than a decade.

On the page of LinkedIn from the artist Mark Pajarillowho is the leaker in question, a message appears in which he says that he worked on the remake of the first game that came out on PC and PS5 and also on the remaster of the second game, which is surprising because some kind of work has not been done. revelation about said project.

Source: Naughty Dog

It is worth noting that The information that Mark Pajarillo worked on both projects has already been “adjusted”since clearly the information that should be kept as a kind of secret had been leaked.

This revelation should not surprise anyone, since it is normal for PlayStation to release remasters, director’s cuts or definitive versions of the same game over and over again and we do not doubt that The Last of Us 2 will be the case.

What’s happening with The Last of Us?

Many will consider the following statement somewhat exaggerated, but the state of Naughty Dog at the moment could certainly be precarious, as there were recent layoffs at the studio and this caused The Last of Us Factions 2 to be delayed.

To this we must add that at this time there is already a basis to work on the third part of this franchise, but with so many movements with the developer, it seems difficult to know what is really happening. We just have to wait for them to give some kind of official statement that clarifies all the doubts.

