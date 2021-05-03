The Last of Us 2 received many negative comments from gamers, and if you check the reviews of Metacritic You may notice that there is a disparity between their opinion and that of the media.

This title of Naughty dog it even received positive feedback from other studies, although we did not know exactly what the ‘competition’ had thought.

A review allegedly made by workers in Microsoft, and although they admitted that they loved The Last of Us 2, coincided with the complaints of several fans.

At Microsoft they loved The Last of Us 2, but they also criticized it

Twitter account @JustAnLED shared an alleged review of the game made internally by Microsoft, where we can see what the opinion was within the company.

Like the specialized critics, they praised the visual quality achieved in andThis title, as well as the attention to detail in the construction of the world and in its narrative.

Despite these accolades, the review writers also criticized some elements that the gamers pointed out at the time.

The first one is that it feels like a ‘walking simulator’, where many sequences are simply walking, although they stressed that Naughty dog did these sections very well.

Those who wrote the review claimed to understand why gamers were disappointed with the narrative section of The Last of Us 2but they praised that they put the story they wanted to tell even above whether they would like it or not.

In conclusion, they assured that they completely loved the game, and admitted that they stayed hooked with the characters even after they finished it.

It is very difficult for negative comments to exist among companies, so surely there was some diplomacy when writing the review for Microsoftbut they did quite well and praised him without losing sight of his flaws.

We recommend you:

Fountain.



