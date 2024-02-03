You will surely remember the huge one news leak suffered by The Last of Us 2 before launch. We're talking about the PS4 version of the game, not the recent PS5 remaster. Well, it was the responsibility of a European fan by Naughty Dog, who had a specific purpose in mind: to release the game sooner.

The development studio itself told it in a recently published documentary, Naughty Dog – Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II, in which the making of the famous game was reconstructed.

More precisely, Deepthroat was in her twenties and lived in Holland with her parents. He thought that by publishing confidential information online about The Last of Us 2, obtained by penetrating the company's private servers, Naguhty Dog would have published it faster, after the postponement due to the COVID pandemic.