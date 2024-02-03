You will surely remember the huge one news leak suffered by The Last of Us 2 before launch. We're talking about the PS4 version of the game, not the recent PS5 remaster. Well, it was the responsibility of a European fan by Naughty Dog, who had a specific purpose in mind: to release the game sooner.
The development studio itself told it in a recently published documentary, Naughty Dog – Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II, in which the making of the famous game was reconstructed.
More precisely, Deepthroat was in her twenties and lived in Holland with her parents. He thought that by publishing confidential information online about The Last of Us 2, obtained by penetrating the company's private servers, Naguhty Dog would have published it faster, after the postponement due to the COVID pandemic.
Of course, this is not how it works and a leak of information certainly cannot increase the speed of development, which is determined by many other factors.
Unfortunately, gamers often have a naive, if not completely incorrect, view of how video games are developed and tend to create unfounded myths in their heads, also fueled by rumors on the internet.
In any case, the theory that circulated at the time that the leak was linked to a former Naughty Dog employee, angry at the company's woke turn, has also been debunked. In reality it had already been denied, but many still believed it.
Druckmann, the director of the game, himself explained how at the time he wanted the leaker to be punished severely, but that he has now let go of the idea, despite the frustration he suffered.
