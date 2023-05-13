Reportedly, the production of the second season Of The Last of Us And currently paused because of the writers’ strike.

Members of Writers Guild of America and ofAlliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers they have not been able to reach an agreement on the remaining payments from the streaming services and the writers’ strike by now it has been going on for three weeks.

Among the writers who took part in the aforementioned strike we find the showrunner of The Last of Us, that is Craig Mazin. According to what was revealed by varietyco-creator and showrunner of HBO’s The Last of Us Craig Mazin he was recently spotted on strike along with his colleagues at the Writers Guild of America.

Several sources revealed a variety that the casting team is asking the actors to read dialogues taken directly from the video game The Last of Us Part IIthis is due to the fact that no scripts are available. The hope of the production is to begin filming in early 2024 in Vancouver.

Neil Druckmannwho co-created the series and served as writer and creative director on the franchise’s two video games, he is not currently working on the show’s second season And did not comment in any way on the story linked to the writers’ strike.