One of the most acclaimed episodes of the first season of The Last of Us was completely original. The third chapter showed us a very different Bill compared to his game counterpart. Now, it seems that the second season of the series will have something similar, since we will be able to witness a story never seen before.

According to Variety, the second season of The Last of Us will feature an untold story that Neil Druckmann and his team were unable to include in The Last of Us Part II. Although it is not yet known for certain what new features the new chapters will have, there are a couple of candidates for this section. This is what was said about it:

“There’s something about this season that I’m really looking forward to, things that we’ve been hinting at. One episode in particular comes to mind. I think fans of the game will be excited about it because it really tells a lot about the story of this important character. We didn’t get a chance to do that in the game.”

For starters, the second season could show us Tomy’s trip to Seattle, something we never see clearly in the game. Likewise, the trailer that came out shows us a conversation between Joel and a new character, something that could explore a never-before-seen side of the protagonist. Considering the size of The Last of Us Part II, There is plenty of room for completely original content.

Let us remember that The Last of Us Part II Remastered includes a number of sequences that Naughty Dog was unable to implement in the final game, and one of these is a section at the beginning, where we can see Ellie enjoying her life in Jackson, something that will surely be expanded upon in the series. We remind you that the second season of The Last of Us will be released sometime in 2025. In related news, you can check out the new trailer for the series here. You can also learn more about the release date of the second season here.

Author’s Note:

It will be interesting to see what new things the second season will bring. Considering the scale of the story, all the characters and the events that happen to Ellie and Abby, there is a lot of potential to create unique moments that can only work in a series.

Via: Variety