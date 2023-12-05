Sony PlayStation and Naughty Dog have released a new trailer Of The Last of Us 2 Remastered to show the survival mode , called No Return. This is the major addition made to the PS5 version of the game, which as you know will be released on January 19, 2024.

The No Return mode

The mode No Return was announced alongside the remastered edition of the game. It basically adds roguelike elements to The Last of Us 2, but at the time of the announcement it wasn’t clear how it would work. Today’s trailer made it clearer what we’re talking about.

By selecting No Return mode you must first choose which character to play as. Some will be blocked by story progress, so it is advisable to tackle No Return after main campaign. Currently known selectable characters are:

Ellie

Dina

Jesse

Tommy

Joel

Abby

Lev

Yara

Mel

Manny

It is not excluded that there will be others and that others may be added with future updates.

That said, each character will have its own characteristics and initial equipment. For example, Jesse will have a silencer, while Manny will have more life points than the others but will not be able to create medical kits.

By playing the characters will be able to progress and improve weapons and equipment. The levels will have many procedural elements and will therefore always be different, so as to create a certain variety. In total there will be twelve scenarios, as already revealed. Furthermore, the video confirms the clash with at least one boss of the campaign.

In short, the No Return mode really seems to be a completely new way to experience The Last of Us 2, which will certainly attract even those who played it on PS4.