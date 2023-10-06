It seems that Naughty Dog are working on The Last of Us 2 Remasteredor a remastered version of the second chapter of the series, we assume for PS5 and possibly also for PC. The information comes from the LinkedIn profile of lead outsource artist Mark Pajarillo,
The profile of the Naughty Dog developer in this sense leaves no room for interpretation. In fact, he states:
“Responsible for overseeing the production of all outsourced environmental art, weapons and interactive props for the two iconic titles The Last of Us: Part One and The Last of Us 2: Remastered“.
A discounted remaster?
For the moment there has been no official announcement, so it is best to take the information with a pinch of salt, waiting for communications from Naughty Dog and Sony.
That said, it’s about a plausible operation if we think about the great success of the videogame and television series, of which the second season is in production. Even more so if we assume that a possible remaster of The Last of Us Part 2 could require modest investments, resources and development times considering that graphically the original version for PS4 still holds up very well.
In the meantime, according to a report from Kotaku, Naughty Dog would have fired 25 developers and blocked the development of the multiplayer project of The Last of Us, if not even canceled according to the insider ViewerAnon.
