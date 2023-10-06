It seems that Naughty Dog are working on The Last of Us 2 Remasteredor a remastered version of the second chapter of the series, we assume for PS5 and possibly also for PC. The information comes from the LinkedIn profile of lead outsource artist Mark Pajarillo,

The profile of the Naughty Dog developer in this sense leaves no room for interpretation. In fact, he states:

“Responsible for overseeing the production of all outsourced environmental art, weapons and interactive props for the two iconic titles The Last of Us: Part One and The Last of Us 2: Remastered“.