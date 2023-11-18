According to Jordan Middler, one of VGC’s leading journalists, The Last of Us 2 Remastered would have been entrusted to a team considered “minor” within Naughty Dog, composed mainly of newcomers and people with less experience, while the bulk of the main team would be working on a new game.

This is what was reported by Jordan Middler of VGC on X, responding to a user who was hoping for new titles from Naughty Dog.

“From what I heard from one person, this was more of a project for newcomers to introduce them to the team. Druckmann’s team is fully committed to an original title, one thing doesn’t take away from the other I think.”

This is obviously a rumor, but Middler can be considered a reliable source, at least as regards possible connections within the industry.