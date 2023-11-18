According to Jordan Middler, one of VGC’s leading journalists, The Last of Us 2 Remastered would have been entrusted to a team considered “minor” within Naughty Dog, composed mainly of newcomers and people with less experience, while the bulk of the main team would be working on a new game.
This is what was reported by Jordan Middler of VGC on X, responding to a user who was hoping for new titles from Naughty Dog.
“From what I heard from one person, this was more of a project for newcomers to introduce them to the team. Druckmann’s team is fully committed to an original title, one thing doesn’t take away from the other I think.”
This is obviously a rumor, but Middler can be considered a reliable source, at least as regards possible connections within the industry.
Neil Druckmann is reportedly working on an “original” game
Therefore, according to the journalist, Naughty Dog is working on a project originalwhile The Last of Us 2 Remastered would be developed by newcomers and less experienced developers at Naughty Dog.
However, it is not very clear what this new project could be: we know that the team is busy (or at least it was, until some time ago) in the multiplayer game of The Last of Us, which according to other rumors may have been blocked but which appeared to still be alive, based on a brief mention by a developer.
If this were not the “original” title reported by Middler, the question would become confusing, considering that according to other information there would also be The Last of Us 3 in production. Is this the “original” title? Or did Naughty Dog pursue four projects at once? We’ll see, in the meantime we refer you to the presentation trailer for The Last of Us 2 Remastered.
#Remastered #developed #smaller #team #Neil #Druckmann #game #VGC