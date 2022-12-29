The Last of Us 2 will come up PS5 with a Director’s Cut? It is a rumor that circulated a few months ago and which has come back into vogue after the removing a video official from Sony, specifically the trailer that illustrated the improvements of the update for PlayStation 5.

In fact, we would be talking about a completely identical treatment to the one that the Japanese company reserved for Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut: even the Sucker Punch title had received an update on PS5 which brought the graphics to 60 fps, but this did not prevented the creation of one native and optimized version for new hardware.

All the more reason after the release of The Last of Us Part 1 it is a concrete hypothesis, as well as obviously a way to take advantage of the great popularity of the franchise (increasing thanks to the debut of the television series in January) to total further receipts.

After all, what motivation could Sony have for the removal of that trailer? Who knows, maybe just in conjunction with the launch of the TV series of The Last of Us there will be an announcement that will inform us of the arrival of this new Director’s Cut.