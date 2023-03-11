Among the side effects of the success of the HBO TV series Of The Last of Us there is also considerable towing applied to video game sales from which the series is taken, an effect on which Sony was betting a lot and which seems to be paying off.

Thus, while the TV series is coming to an end, we are also witnessing the relaunch of The Last of Us 2 tops the sales charts on PS4although it is not even directly connected to the events of the TV series, which rather focus on the first chapter.

It’s not that surprising to see the game return among the most downloaded, but to see it at first place in the software sales chartsas far as the PS4 section of the PlayStation Store is concerned, it is certainly impressive, also given the time that has passed since its release.

Yet, The Last of Us 2 turns out to be first in North America and Europe, where on PS5 we find Hogwarts Legacy instead. Not only that: the TV series effect has also brought The Last of Us: Remastered back into the standings, demonstrating how the relaunch of the videogame series is perfectly successful, thanks to the excellent results achieved by the TV series.

As for the latter, we are now preparing for the arrival of Episode 9 and the season finale, while on the video game front we saw details and system requirements announced by Sony this week for The Last of Us Part I on PC.