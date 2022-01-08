It has been a very good time since we had information related to the multiplayer from The Last of Us Part II, Y Naughty dog He still doesn’t want to give too many details about it, so the community has had to dig for all kinds of clues. The studio recently published a new job opening, suggesting that this multiplayer mode could be an experience. free-to-play.

Within said vacancy, Naughty dog is looking to hire an economics and monetization designer for “an online project.” In other words, there is a possibility that the multiplayer of TLOU is offered as a free experience, but with the option of acquiring different cosmetic items through a microtransaction system, as happened with Halo: Infinite, Warzone, and Apex Legends.

Obviously none of this is official and is mere speculation on the part of the community, but it would certainly make sense that Naughty dog opt for such an experience. Surely it should not be long to learn more official details about this project, and who knows, maybe it may even come out this year.

Editor’s note: It wouldn’t surprise me at all if TLOU multiplayer was free, after all, we’ve seen that these types of products tend to be very successful, complete with microtransactions. Naughty Dog sure won’t risk selling us a full-price game that includes microtransactions, but we’ll see what happens in the future.

Via: Naughty dog