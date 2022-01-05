The multiplayer from The Last of Us 2 could be free-to-play with microtransactions, at least according to a recent job announcement from the Naughty Dog software house. For now, little or nothing is known about the project. Initially it was said that it should have been released a few months after the base game, but evidently the rumors of the time were not very accurate or, more simply, the game was changed in the race becoming something else.

Be that as it may, in the Naughty Dog’s job posting page a position is open as “Senior Monetization / Economy Designer” which should refer precisely to the multiplayer of The Last of Us 2, even if the game is never mentioned directly. The alternative would be a second Naughty Dog online game in development, which we think is highly unlikely.

The announcement is looking for someone who embarks on the creation of the first multiplayer title of Naughty Dog released in a standalone form (therefore not an additional mode for The Last of Us 2). If hired, the candidate will have to help create a “player-friendly” gaming economy, which means everything and nothing at this stage, as it does not yet exist (we’ll see how it will be implemented). We are of course talking about a system of monetization, like those present in every free-to-play (and not only).

The presence of microtransactions suggests that Naughty Dog wants to enter the live service market by weight, the same as Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone and Halo Infinite multiplayer. Incidentally, the latter was also released as free-to-play, unlike the single player campaign that must be bought separately. The use of strong intellectual property like The Last of Us is no coincidence, as it would immediately guarantee a large influx of players.