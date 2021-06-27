A year has passed, but we still talk about it: The Last of Us 2 has certainly impressed players all over the world, thanks to its unique style, but also and above all thanks to the characters. Over all, Ellie she is the favorite of many, also because (in theory) she is the heroine of the story. Now, Likeassassin offers us a new one cosplay of the young girl seeking revenge and the result is truly incredible.

As you can see too, Likeassassin has created a version very loyal of Ellie from The Last of Us 2. In this shot, the cosplayer portrays Ellie with a rifle in her hands, looking with a look perhaps amazed, perhaps worried, something in the distance that we can only imagine. The clothes are torn, dirty, while Ellie is stained with blood, a clear sign of her victories. Undeniably, cosplay manages to hit the mark from every point of view. You can also see a video, scrolling through the Instagram post, which shows us Ellie’s diary, as well as some action scenes.

Likeassassin has already proposed, in the past, a cosplay of Ellie, portraying her in a slightly different way but always in a perfect way. If you want to see more cosplay of the protagonist of The Last of Us 2, then you shouldn’t miss dvbhebrickmvster’s Ellie cosplay: it is praised by Naughty Dog.

If you are looking for different cosplay, then we offer you the cosplay of Himiko Toga from Bukkitbrown: it is perfect. If you prefer fantasy, then here is the cosplay of Tifa by alco.loli: she is not afraid of anything. Samantha cosplay from jasikyu is also a perfect copy.

Tell us, what do you think of the Ellie cosplay made by likeassassin? Has the protagonist of The Last of Us 2 been recreated in the best way, in your opinion, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?