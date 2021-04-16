After the release of The last of us, there was a favorable reception and critics who applauded various aspects of this new saga. Naughty dog decided to continue the story promptly with the DLC Left behind, a story that told us about the past of Ellie.

That prequel was highly acclaimed for the way it was told and the details it gave us. A lot of fans had hoped that its sequel would also have its own DLC that would expand on the main story, either by telling us more about Abby or Ellie or other factions that we see in the saga. However, this may not happen.

The Last of Us 2: No DLC for now

Jason schreier, the reporter of Bloomberg Who has given first-hand news about the video game industry has given more valuable information. In the MinnMax Show, He spoke about the projects that the team of Naughty dog was currently underway.

He mentions that part of the team is doing multiplayer to The Last of Us 2, while another part is busy in the remake for PS5. However, when asked about whether or not there will be an expansion to the story, he replied: ‘I think that [Naughty Dog] I had planned a DLC, but I don’t think that will happen anymore ‘.

Even though they might be working on something, it seems that this statement is joins the statement of the co-president of Naughty dog that ‘there is no plan for a sequel in DLC’ .- However, the very Schreier mentions that there is still a good chance that Naughty dog Change your mind and take the opportunity. A DLC that expands the story of this game would be a great success that so many fans would appreciate.

What would you like to see in a hypothetical DLC? Would you buy it? Or did you disenchant the saga already? This may be the ending that would help improve the image of this video game. Perhaps, expand a little more the story about Lev and Abby it would be a success.

