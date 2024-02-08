The rumors about the possibility that Xbox expand its operations from Multi-platform publisher (in fact it already is), by bringing some exclusives such as Starfield or Hi-Fi Rush to Nintendo and Sony consoles, they have sparked the discontent of many members of its community, with displays of dissent that are far too excessive, a symptom of a decidedly emotional investment anomalous towards something that should be a tool and not the purpose of playing video games.

What changes?

Does Starfield become less Starfield if it comes to PS5?

Thinking about it a bit over the past few days, I've started to ask myself and anyone who has expressed strong dissent over this possibility, what the problem would be in seeing a previously exclusive game run on a platform other than the original one. So I broadened the question to include all ecosystems: but what if The Last of Us 2The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Starfield and any other exclusive game you can think of, if they were converted for other platforms, would they automatically become worse games?

It's not clear to me what theexclusivity improve a game. Someone will tell me that it depends on how the hardware is used, but in reality this could have been true when the consoles had very different architectures from each other. Now they are practically PCs in disguise, so the question arises in a very relative way, so much so that the most technically advanced title of the PS4 / Xbox One generation is a multiplatform one (Red Dead Redemption 2, incidentally).

So, in what the arrival of Starfield on PS5 (to give an unconfirmed example) would it be to the detriment of Starfield? Why would it be a betrayal? Why might those we argue with online play games with us?

Also: if there were no more exclusives, would you not buy any more consoles? Would you stop playing out of sadness? Would a game that attracts you today automatically become less attractive?

Obviously I understand that the idea of ​​being part of a certain community is based on rituals and fetishes, but it's not excessive to be scandalized by the hypothesis that a game can be enjoyed by more than one person, just because you see them, in a not exactly healthy way , as enemies?