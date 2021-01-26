The Last of Us 2 still receive hate from some people, who are still upset because there was a presence Lgbt and because the events did not happen as they imagined.

Everything that happens between Abby and Ellie It seems to have some inconsistencies, since you can kill people without problem during the game, but who gives you a reason to do so unleashes a moral dilemma.

If you wanted to see an ending where Ellie comes to JoelYou can finally enjoy it, although it’s all thanks to the fans and another game.

Resident Evil became The Last of Us

The Last of Us 2 annoyed more than one player for not quenching his thirst for blood with the death of Abby, which disappointed those who wanted to see revenge.

As Naughty dog it did not please everyone, a fan put to work to create the ending he dreamed of so much, showing Ellie giving the muscular girl her due.

Through its channel Youtube, Darkness Valtier showed a wonderful mod of Resident Evil 3 Remake, which changes the original models for those of the characters of The Last of Us 2, giving us the ending that many wanted.

This mod changes to Jill by Ellie, to Charles by Joel already Abby by Nicholai, giving the feeling that we are watching scenes from the game of Naughty dog.

The models are so well made and tailored, that it doesn’t even appear to be Resident Evil 3 Remake, so the illusion increases.

Although it does not seem, this is Resident Evil 3 Remake.

For many players this would have been the perfect ending to The Last of Us 2, although the original plot preferred to show us another message that was not so well received.

Resident Evil Village will hit consoles on May 7, while The last of us it will stay in the freezer for a while.

