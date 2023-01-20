Ever since the series on The Last of Us was announced, fans did nothing but guess which actor should play which character. As reported by the account Twitter The Last of Us News fans are convinced that the actress Shannon Berryknown for her role in The Wildswould be perfect for interpreting Abby in the second season of the series. Incidentally, the same account noted that Shannon Berry follows on Instagram Pedro Pascalthe actor he plays Joel, Bella Ramseywhich interprets the Ellie fourteen, and also the official account The Last of Us HBO. This could definitely be a coincidence, but we don’t know anything about it right now.

pic.twitter.com/YGtrVvWqHS — The Last of Us News (@TheLastofUsNews) January 20, 2023

At the moment nothing is known about a possible appearance of Abby in the series, what aspects of the sequel will be covered in the series The Last of Usbut recently the showrunner of the series Craig Mazin spoke of a possible study on the Seraphites.

Regarding the castings for the series on The Last of Usthe actor Jensen Acklesknown for his role in Supernatural And The Boystried to get the role of Joelbut by his own admission he failed to match the performance of Pedro Pascal.