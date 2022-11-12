Nowadays The Last of Us 2 (either Part II) is available on PS4 and we have no doubt that it will come to PS5 at some point, but before that Naughty Dog could work on a multiplayer project related to the game.

They are rumors that have been floating around for a while but have gained more strength. All because Anders Howard, a current Naughty Dog employee, updated his LinkedIn profile to reveal his current position.

What happens is that Howard revealed that he is currently the lead monetization designer for the studio. For some this might not mean much.

However, others remember that he was behind the design of the battle pass for Fortnite at EpicGames.

That is why speculation about what he is doing has increased. The managed idea of ​​the multiplayer of The Last of Us 2 is that it is standalone type.

In other words, this multiplayer mode would be something separate and could be played without having the original title.

Anders Howard’s participation would imply that Naughty Dog suggests that this mode could have its battle pass and regular updates.

This would be the way to keep this mode current because it would also be Free-to-Play or F2P. That is, it would be free but with microtransactions.

Seeing all these articles published about my move to ND after I updated my LinkedIn. Kiiiinda wish some of these authors would take a little more care. There’s some fast and loose description of my experience that stomps on the great work contributed by my colleagues at Epic. 🤷 — Anders Howard (@andershoward) November 10, 2022

What does Naughty Dog say about The Last of Us 2’s standalone multiplayer?

Naughty Dog has not said anything directly about the rumored standalone multiplayer of The Last of Us 2 but one of his employees has done it and we are referring to Howard himself.

Through his Twitter account he shared a message. In this he begins by saying ‘seeing all these articles posted about my move to ND [Naughty Dog] after updating my LinkedIn’. He then issued a criticism about it.

Anders Howard commented ‘I wish some of these authors would be a little more careful’. Later, he highlighted ‘there is a quick and light description of my experience that tramples on the great work done by my colleagues at Epic’.

So you feel that the way the media is treating your involvement with Epic Games is unfair. But he does not deny that he works on the project The Last of Us 2.

Howard designed eight editions of the battle pass of Fortnite. In addition to The Last of Us 2 we have more video game information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.