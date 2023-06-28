Sony accidentally unveiled i development costs Of The Last of Us 2 And Horizon Forbidden West in a trial document that pits Microsoft against the FTC over the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

In theory the data was supposed to be blacked outbut someone within the company has seen fit to do it in pen, so much so that, having been scanned, the document has revealed practically everything.

The document with ink erased data

We can therefore read that Horizon Forbidden West took a total of five years to develop, with work starting in 2017 and finished in 2022. Producing the game cost 212 million dollars, with a peak of 430 active developers on the project.

The Last of Us Part II instead required more than 80 (or 90, it’s not very clear here) months of development, which began in early 2014, with more than 200 developers fixed on the game, for a total development cost of 220 million of dollars.

In short, what was supposed to remain a secret was revealed by a not easily excusable levity in 2023. However good it is for us, who have learned valuable information about both games, which make it clear how much the games have grown costs to develop a triple A over the years.

[Aggiornamento]

Following the emergence of this error, Sony requested and obtained the removal of all process documents.